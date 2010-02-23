Chow to remake Way Of The Dragon?

Chinese whispers quite literally abound in the East at the moment.

Whispers of the film variety, that is. A Chinese tabloid is reporting that Stephen Chow is prepping his new film Tai Chi , a rumoured update of the classic 1972 Bruce Lee flick The Way Of The Dragon .

Not only that, but he’s reportedly recruited Anne Hathaway and Jack Black to give him a helping hand in the acting department.

Chow was signed to direct and star in Seth Rogen’s The Green Hornet a few years back, but departed the project to work on his own Hollywood flick. We're assuming it was this.

Channel News Asia report the plot of the film thus:

It tells the story of a Chinese migrant in the US (played by Chow) who works as a dishwasher in Chinatown and hides his skills as a Tai Chi master.

He is forced to stand up to gangsters who oppress his fellow migrants and later gets invited to start martial arts schools to share his knowledge.

By the time you read this, the report may have already been poo-pooed. But it sounds pretty cool to us.

Jack Black previously tangoed with the arts in animated flick Kung Fu Panda , while Hathaway had a go in Get Smart . Could Tai Chi give them something even meatier to sink their white-white teeth into?

Wooed by Chow? Give us a shout..