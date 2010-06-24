Popular

Buried scribe pens Twelve Strangers

By

Hired by M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan has recruited Buried writer Chris Sparling to script the second film in his Night Chronicles series, entitled Twelve Strangers .

The Night Chronicles is a label that Shy created via Media Rights Capital; the first film under the moniker, Devil , is currently in post-production.

Not much is known about Twelve Strangers , though Deadline report that it “involves a jury deliberating a case involving the supernatural”. So 12 Angry Ghostmen ? In Sparling’s hands this simple premise could go anywhere.

Meanwhile, Shyamalan’s current top secret script project ( as reported earlier this week ) has had some light shed on it.

Deadline report that the story as it stands would have Bradley Cooper playing a father searching for his child. They say: “It might stray into Taken terrain, but the father taps into some supernatural powers to aid the search.”

Think Shyamalan's still got it?