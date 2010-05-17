Saldana approached for Columbiana

Sci-fi gal of 2009 Zoe Saldana is in talks to head up action drama Columbiana .

Heat Vision report that the Avatar and Star Trek lovely is in negotiations to join the production, which is being produced by Luc Besson.

Olivier Transporter 3 Megaton is already sat in the director’s chair expecting to shoot late this summer.

According to the trades, the film is set in Latin America and the USA. Saldana would play the part of a young woman who grows up to be an assassin after witnessing the murder of her parents.

Working as a hitwoman to pay the bills, she is still attempting to track down the mobster who was behind her parents’ untimely deaths.

It’s the kind of role that we know Saldana can do in her sleep, but this would be her first chance at playing a kick-ass heroine as a film’s sole lead. Is it too much of the same? Or will Columbiana come with its own challenges?

Considering it’s been written by Mark Kamen, we imagine this will be mostly loud and dumb. But if Saldana signs up we'd at least get to see her doing what she does best.

Think Saldana should plum for this role? Or is it time to expand her repertoire?