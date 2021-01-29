Indiana Jones game announced by Bethesda, here's everything we know

The Indiana Jones game from Bethesda was a surprise announcement that helped shake off those January blues, and almost redeemed fedoras. The game is being developed by MachineGames - best known for the rebooted Wolfenstein series - in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

According to the official announcement on StarWars.com , "the game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer".

Indiana Jones game teaser video

The announcement of the new Indiana Jones game came in the form of a teaser video that was packed full of tantalizing hints about where the Indiana Jones game might take us.

There are lots of things we'd expect to see, a passport, the hat, the whip. More intriguing are what appears to be a plane ticket to Rome and the date 1937. That date places the game's timeline between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. From the date and location, we can expect Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini to merit at least a mention in the game, and the notes on the desk also hint at links to the Vatican and the US government.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The books on show are Ancient Circles, Myths that Made, and Forbidden Stones. Rome isn't exactly short on ruins or a history of myths and legends for the game to pull from, but the links to the Vatican suggest Indie could once again be on the trail of a holy relic. As our writer Alyssa Mercante noted in her Indiana Jones game teaser trailer deep dive, Italy is home to prehistoric stone walls dotted across called Cyclopean Ruins, birthed stories that the lands were once inhabited by giants. Some of those Cyclopean Ruins can be found just outside Rome in west-central Italy.

"A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with LucasfilmGames," tweeted Bethesda when the game was announced.

"It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!"

So no release date was given for the game, and given the warning about seeing more of the game, we'd expect to see it in 2022 at the earliest. We're still waiting for updates on space RPG Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 , so the Indiana Jones game joins the significant slate of upcoming Bethesda titles that we're desperate to know more about.

Indiana Jones game release platform

Because this is a Bethesda title, the new Indiana Jones game could be an Xbox Series X and PC exclusive. Which begs the question of whether PS5 players will get a chance to play the Indiana Jones game. Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion last year, the exclusivity of all its future titles in doubt. There's a good chance Microsoft and Bethesda will see the financial sense in a multi-platform release, so don't panic just yet.

Indiana Jones game developer

The new Indiana Jones game is a collaboration between MachineGames and Lucasfilm Games.

"We’re developing a new Indiana Jones video game!" MachineGames tweeted. "As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honor for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future!"

MachineGames is known for its reboot of the Wolfenstein series - so it has experience with characters who like punching fascists - and it's a safe bet that the Indiana Jones game will be first-person, and heavy on the action.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Indiana Jones is also famous for his encounters with the Nazis, and MachineGames has had plenty of fun finding new and horrible ways to dispatch history's greatest villains in the Wolfenstein games. B.J. Blazkowicz has used everything from laser weapons to a super-soldier body with built-in stilts. It's likely Indiana Jones will stick to more traditional methods of fighting fascists, using his whip, his pistol, and his knack for survival to take on any enemies he may encounter.

What we want from the Indiana Jones game

First of all, here's hoping that the collaboration with LucasFilm means that Indiana Jones will at least look like Harrison Ford. There's nothing worse than loading up a game based on an iconic movie series only to see a generic handsome dude replacing the hero you were hoping for. Expecting Mr. Ford to record all the dialogue is a bigger leap - it's hard to imagine he's in need of work offers these days - but we'll take a perfect looking Indiana and a decent vocal impression over an unrecognizable face.

(Image credit: Amblin)

We also want to see Indiana Jones' ingenuity reflected in the gameplay. The movies were never about him just racing in and shooting up the place, he employed a mixture of stealth, disguises, and puzzle-solving to track down treasures, and was more likely to grab his whip than his pistol when it came to a fight. OK fine, when it comes to the gameplay we're basically saying we want Uncharted, but the Indiana Jones version. Is that so wrong?

Whatever Bethesda and MachineGames have in store for us, we know we'll be waiting a while to see more. That gives us plenty of time to rewatch the movies, work on our Sean Connery impressions, and go back into the therapy to try and repress as much of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as possible.

