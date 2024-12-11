Where to find the Indiana Jones haunted crypt key

The Indiana Jones haunted crypt and key can be found separately but you'll need to locate both to solve this spooky little mystery in the Great Circle. Finding the locked gate is probably the easiest way to do this side quest as, if you find that first you'll know where to go. If you get the key first then you'll just have a photo to help you track down where you need to use it. Whatever way you've discovered this objective I can help you complete it and find out what's really going on.

Indiana Jones haunted crypt key location

The Indiana Jones Haunted crypt can be found here on the map, under a grey flag. The gate is locked and says it 'Requires Haunted crypt key' to unlock. It's easy to find this first as it's just outside the Worker Area you start when you arrive in Gizeh, and you'll pass it on the way to one of your early objectives. However, if you do it that way it won't trigger any sort of mission or quest, so you won't know what to do with it in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The key itself is located in a small Nazi compound nearby. Because of that it's a good idea to get the Indiana Jones Wehrmacht uniform first, otherwise you'll have to try some tricky stealth in a cramped and awkward area. Assuming you have the uniform, or like a challenge, then head to this location on the map to get the key:

The key is on a table in the small tent nearest the car, where you'll also find a letter about the haunted crypt, and photo of the entrance, with it. Once you have the key you can make your way to the crypt gate and let yourself in.

There's not a huge amount inside, so follow the path down into a small room where you'll start to hear some creepy noises. There's a small opening near a pile of collapsed rocks you can crawl though to find a hidden area. In there you'll find a radio making all the strange noises and a note from one of Nawal's spies saying they set up the ghost effects to keep the Nazi's away and protect the relic you can collect. You'll get 225 Adventure points and complete the mystery when you pick the relic up.

