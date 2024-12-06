How to get the torch past the water in Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones torch puzzle will see you trying to get a flaming torch through a water gap during The Stolen Cat Mummy mission. It's basically a physics puzzle that will challenge you to get fire into a room without the water putting it out. Solve that problem and you can burn away a door inside to get at a collectible. Here's what you need to do.

How to solve the Indiana Jones water and torch puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Indiana Jones torch puzzle happens not long after you've found the Giant's Tomb accessed via the Indiana Jones Sacred Wounds puzzle. Past the watery gap you'll find a door that Indy says would be easy to burn down, so getting some sort of fire inside is crucial. You'll probably work out pretty quickly that throwing anything through the gap doesn't work, and will likely lose you the torch, so what to do?

The answer is to ignore the water gap completely and find the hole I've marked on the map above in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Facing the water, look left to see the passage out of the chamber and follow it. Turn right as soon as you can and look for this hole in a wall behind a pillar:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Throw the torch through there and then return to the water gap chamber to find it inside and, most importantly, still lit. You can then use it to burn the door away where you'll inside you'll find an Ancient Relic hidden away.

Check out the best adventure games if you want more action after this.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission