How to solve the Indiana Jones House of God puzzle box

The Indiana Jones House of God puzzle box can be found in the Vatican, and has a simple solution to solve it in The Great Circle. Although because moving the big obvious lever on the front prevents you from seeing what it's doing, you might miss what's going on.

If you want the House of God puzzle solution for Indiana Jones, then here's what you need to do when you find it.

Indiana Jones House of God puzzle box solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll find the House of God puzzle box at this map location when you climb up the scaffolding behind the big Mussolini poster. There's a note talking about cleaning the secret compartments inside, and Indy will comment that it's 'some sort of puzzle box'. These are your first clues it's a puzzle.

The solution to the House of God puzzle box in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is this:

Push the big leaver on the front to the right to open a panel on the left hand side. Inside the opened panel you'll find a Relief Medallion you can take, so pick it up Push the lever to the left to open a door on the right hand side where you can then place the Medallion. This will open up another door back on the left to reveal a Golden Chalice Place the Golden Chalice in the square in front of the model building to open a panel in the front, containing a Vatican Relics Journal and complete the puzzle.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

It's a simple puzzle but if you look the wrong way and miss anything happening you might not realize it. Solving it gets you a Vatican Relics map guide you'll then find under your exploration books and which will help you find a new collectible in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

