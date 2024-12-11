Where to find the discarded key in Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones discarded key needs to be found as you explore Gizeh in the Great Circle. When you find a small house with a man locked inside asking for help, it's up to you to find the missing key and get him out. But where it it and what do you get for your troubles? Let me show you what's involved and how to find the key in question.

How to find the Indiana Jones discarded key

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll find the Indiana Jones discarded key mission here, in the middle of the more open central area of the Gizeh map, near where you can to solve the Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code at the Meteorological Station. The small red house is easy to spot from a distance and, as you get closer, you'll hear a man shouting for help from inside - he's locked in and the key is... somewhere?

While there's no obvious info telling you where to look, the key is actually on the roof of the building. So go around until you see some crates by a wall that will let you climb up to reach a white stained part of the building you can grab on to and climb up. The Indiana Jones discarded key can be found in a bird's nest on the roof of the building.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Grab the key and you can then let the man trapped in the house out. In return he'll let you loot the crate inside which contains two ₤75 rolls of cash for a ₤150 payout, along with 15 Adventure points in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Wondering about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5? It'll be arriving in Spring 2025

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission