Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Bulls of Blood puzzle solution

The Indiana Jones Bulls of Blood mystery is an early puzzle you'll find before you get to the Vatican. The clues talk about bulls and a secret, but an unclear map could leave you unsure what it all means. The solution is simple though, and right where you find all the information. So here's what you need to do.

How to solve the Bulls of Blood mystery in Indian Jones

You'll find the Indiana Jones Bulls of Blood mystery as you move through the Castel Sant'Angelo at the map location above. To the right of the fireplace you'll find a sleeping guard who needs knocking out and a desk with two notes on it. One is an unhelpful map that says 'What are the priests hiding? Is there something behind this wall?' and, while it might not be clear, the map is marking the room you're actually in. Helpful.

The other note simply says 'meet me there at 15: 00 if you change your mind' with a picture of two bulls facing each other in Indian Jones and the Great Circle.

While it's not hugely obvious from all that, the solution involves the two paintings of bulls you can see either side of a suspicious looking patch of wall. Move close to either painting and a prompt will appear, letting you rotate them - turn each painting so that the dark colored bulls are facing each other and a secret panel will open in the wall.

Inside you'll find a note and some money, as well as get some Adventure Points for completing it.

This mystery sets a theme where most puzzles are solved where they stand, like the Indiana Jones House of God puzzle box solution you'll find once you reach the Vatican. While clues can sometimes be unclear, you'll rarely have to go far for answers.

