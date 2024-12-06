You'll have to find where to put museum exhibits in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as you investigate the break in and theft. There are four exhibits that need to go back into their displays but five spaces because one's been stolen. Putting them all back is all part of helping you identify what's been taken.

However, unless you're really up on your cuneiform, or know your votive offerings from your Babylonian Tablets it could all be a bit of a guessing game, so here's what to do and where to put everything.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle museum exhibit locations

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are four exhibits in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and five spots to place them. They need to be put back, from left to right, in the order you see here:

Bastet Statue (cat) Terracotta Relief (stone tablet) Funerary Mask (face) GAP Ivory Case (white bird)

After picking your Indiana Jones and the Great Circle difficulty options this is likely the first challenge you'll face. There are clues to help you work out where to put everything - Indy says the Bastet Statue is Egyptian and there are recognizable photos of Egypt in one display, for example. However mention of Ugaritic letters and locations like Ras Shamra are less helpful. Mention of one item coming from Iraq is only really useful if you're up to speed on the 1924 to 1959 version of the flag shown in the cabinet.

One you've worked out where to put it all/copied the answer above you'll discover the thief took a cat mummy Indy brought back from an excavation in Siwa. That will kick of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's main adventure and start the game proper, as you set out to find out why.

If you're looking for the PlayStation version then Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 is happening in Spring 2025.



