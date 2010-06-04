Tom Selleck confirms Three Men And A Bride

Tom Selleck has spoken out about a third Three Men And A Baby movie, this one tentatively titled Three Men And A Bride .

The moustached wonder confirmed comments that his co-star Steve Guttenberg made about a possible third film featuring ‘bride’ in the title.

When asked about the possibility of a second sequel to the 1987 original, Selleck recently said:

“It is true that Disney checked my availability. And I know they checked Ted’s and Steve’s, and then had a script written, I think tentatively called Three Men And A Bride , which kind of says it all.”

The first two Three Men movies – T hree Men And A Baby and Three Men And A Little Lady – starred Selleck and Guttenberg alongside Ten Danson as a trio of bachelors whose lives are irrevocably changed when a baby lands on their doorstep.

Said baby belongs to Danson, who got girlfriend Nancy Travis’ character up the duff. In the sequel, Selleck and Travis ended up together.

So who would direct? Leonard Nimoy helmed the first flick. Sequel director Emile Ardolino passed away in 1993. Considering Nimoy is all set to retire, we doubt he’ll return. Still we can live in hope.

Three Men And A Cash Cow? Do we need a third film?

Source [ MTV Movies Blog ]