First image from Cowboys & Aliens released

If you’re not following Jon Favreau on Twitter already, you may want to start doing so.

Why? Well, the famously hands-on director likes to reveal juicy snippets via his Twitter feed. He’s previously revealed casting news and quashed rumours.

Today, he has tweeted the very first image from his Cowboys & Aliens adaptation. It’s a black-lit shot of a cowboy – though we’re pretty sure it’s not one of the film’s stars and just a costume test, considering the flick’s not filming until the summer.

Quick recap: Favreau’s directing the adap of the graphic novel, written by Damon Lindelof, Robert Orci and Alex Kurztman. Cast list currently lined up includes Daniel Craig, Olivia Wilde, Harrison Ford, Sam Rockwell and Paul Dano.

Click the below image for a hi-res version…

