Brad Pitt to adapt The Imperfectionist

By

Has bought rights to Tom Rachman novel

Brad Pitt and his business partner Dede Gardner have snapped up the rights to Tom Rachman’s novel The Imperfectionist .

Buying the title under their Plan B production company, they plan on adapting the book into a movie that revolves around an English newspaper based in Rome.

Rachman himself worked as a correspondent in Rome, having graduated from the Columbia School of Journalism. The Imperfectionist is his literary debut.

The plot follows a set of reporters at a newspaper who prize their personal dramas over the dramas that they are writing about.

According to the official Amazon synopsis:

“Kathleen, the imperious editor in chief, is smarting from a betrayal in her open marriage; Arthur, the lazy obituary writer, is transformed by a personal tragedy and Abby, the embattled financial officer, discovers that her job cuts and her love life are intertwined in a most unexpected way."

No news yet if Pitt is intent on starring in the movie version. More when we get it.

Source: [ Deadline ]

