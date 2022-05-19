Alan Wake 2: everything we know so far about the Remedy sequel

Alan Wake 2 is officially on the way and it's set to tread new ground as a survival horror experience. The first announcement came 11 years after the release of the original game, with a teaser trailer making its debut during the 2021 Game Awards. Creative director Sam Lake revealed the project has actually be in development for more than decade, with Remedy aiming to bring back the famous writer at some stage.

Set to arrive some time in 2023, Remedy Entertainment recently put out a video update to celebrate the anniversary of Alan Wake's original release. In it, Lake and the voice and face of Alan Wake spoke on the sequel, and revealed that there won't be a big update on the game this summer. While we may not see it during E3 2022

or as part of the E3 2022 schedule, there's a chance we could see smaller updates on the project here and there as the year progresses.

Read on below to find everything we know so far about Alan Wake 2.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2023. It's being developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic.

"Playing our previous games is not required in any way to fully enjoy Alan Wake 2, but to those interested, it will add to the backstory of it," Lake wrote on the PlayStation Blog about the game's announcement.

Alan Wake 2 trailer

The Alan Wake 2 trailer is just a little tease of what we can expect from the sequel. There's a grim-looking crime scene in a forest, a rainy shot of New York City and the (fictional) subway stop of Caldera Street, a flash to what could be Bright Falls, and our titular hero - looking a lot like Bradley Cooper on a bad day - declaring "this is not the story you want it to be. This story will eat you alive. This story is a monster and monsters wear many faces."

The nervous should know there's a little jump scare where we see Alan's pale, bloodied face looking like he just got a lump of coal in his stocking and wants to eat Santa as payback.

Alan Wake 2 gets new concept art

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy posted a video update to celebrate the anniversary of Alan Wake. Creative director Sam Lake was joined by both halves of Alan Wake - Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta who provide the voice and physicality of the protagonist. During the update, the trio touched on the upcoming sequel and showcased some new concept art.

"This process now in working on the sequel feels familiar in many ways," Lake said, "but at the same time it feels very fresh and it feels like we are breaking new ground. It's a new genre and we are pushing further into the horror aspect of it, but also like exploring the depth of the character [Alan Wake]."

"In this game it's like you're really seeing who Alan Wake is," Porretta added. "You're getting an idea of who he just personally. So you're getting more emotion from him."

Lake added that a great deal of the game is playable but Remedy will not be showing anything big this summer with any kind of demo. The creative director added that this is so the team can focus on making the best experience possible without having to shift focus.

Alan Wake 2 story and gameplay

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Here's the little we know so far about the return of Alan Wake. According to Lake, the game is a "deep, layered mystery" and "Remedy’s first survival horror game." The studio considers the original more of an action game with horror elements.

Spoilers ahead for the original Alan Wake:

At the end of the first game, Alan allowed himself to be trapped in a world known as the "Dark Place" to free his wife. In the subsequent DLC episodes - "The Signal" and "The Writer" - Alan learns more about the logic and motivations of the Dark Place, and ultimately frees himself by confronting a version of himself called Irrational Alan, and then writes a novel called Return.

Could that novel be a part of what Alan faces in the sequel? Remedy is staying coy on the exact details, but it sounds as if it plans to tackle some big ideas in the game.

"Leading up to the announcement, our internal codename for the sequel has been Project Big Fish," says Lake.

"David Lynch has said: 'Ideas are like fish. If you want to catch little fish, you can stay in the shallow water. But if you want to catch the big fish, you’ve got to go deeper.' Alan Wake 2 is our big fish. We are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness."

As for the gameplay, a bigger focus on survival horror could mean less combat and bigger challenges for Alan as he battles the dark forces that have corrupted Bright Falls. A key part of the gameplay in the original was the use of light to fend off monsters, called the Taken, before blasting or bashing them. We'd bet our typewriters that light will still play a key part in Alan Wake 2.

It's worth remembering that in August 2020, Remedy promised its next game would be "very dark and serious."

Alan Wake 2 development

(Image credit: Remedy)

Remedy Entertainment is developing Alan Wake 2 with its proprietary game engine Northlight, and Lake told IGN that the game would be "the best-looking, most beautiful Remedy game ever." The studio has also used the engine for its previous games, like Control.

"We feel that especially for this kind of experience where atmosphere and stylization are more important than ever before, is that we know Northlight so well we can focus on certain things and push certain things forward."

In his PlayStation Blog post, Lake also explained that the studio has never really stopped playing with ideas for the sequel between other projects.

"For over a decade, after Alan Wake, in between every project we have made, I have eagerly worked on Alan Wake 2 with a small core team, dreaming up different incarnations of the concept."

The post also suggested this process included versions of Alan Wake 2 that will never see the light of day.

"It is easy to feel happy and excited now that Alan Wake 2 is finally happening based on our latest iteration of the concept, and not the ones that came before that."

