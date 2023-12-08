How the Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode works

The Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode is coming in a free update called "The Final Draft", and it'll feature a tougher difficulty and an expanded ending. It's a great excuse to hop back into Saga and Alan's nightmarish adventure across Bright Falls and the Dark Place with an added challenge and some extra story details for dedicated Alan Wake 2 fans. Here's everything we know about the new New Game Plus mode for Alan Wake 2, arriving with The Final Draft update.

Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode and The Final Draft explained

(Image credit: Remedy)

The Final Draft is the name of a free update coming to Alan Wake 2 on December 11 that's adding a New Game Plus mode with lots of extra features. An exact release time for the update hasn't been clarified just yet.

In terms of what's in the Alan Wake 2 NG+ mode, the headline additions revealed by Remedy are a hardcore difficulty called Nightmare and a new ending that expands on Alan Wake 2's story. Like a lot of other games, the Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode preserves all your weapons, charms, and upgrades for both Saga and Alan (like Alan Wake 2 lunchboxes and Alan Wake 2 Words of Power) that you unlocked in your previous playthrough. That also means you obviously need to have completed Alan Wake 2 at least once to gain access to New Game Plus. Here's everything we know about the Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode's features:

New ending: The Final Draft's New Game Plus mode introduces a new ending for the game's main story. Remedy hasn't revealed how exactly this ending appears in the game – it could be an extra cutscene or gameplay moment that appears just after the game's current ending for example – but they have said in an article that it'll be "sure to spark speculation and theories among [their] dedicated fans". Hopefully it sheds some light on a few aspects of the plot as the Alan Wake 2 ending was pretty ambiguous in places.

Nightmare difficulty: We're not sure how much harder the New Game Plus mode's Nightmare difficulty will be, but you should expect it be pretty brutal. Think severely limited resources, tougher enemies, and a weaker Saga and Alan.

Extra lore: This mode will also have more manuscripts and videos to uncover and collect as you play. Remedy also says to expect "other subtle additions" too.

After The Final Draft, we do know that Alan Wake 2 will be getting two DLC expansions that expand Remedy's connected universe of games, starting with Night Springs. This DLC focuses on the titular Twilight Zone-equivalent TV show, though very little has been revealed about this, and a release date or window has not been announced.



