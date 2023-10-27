Should you play Alan Wake before diving into Alan Wake 2?

Should you play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2? It's a tricky question to answer, and entirely dependent on how much mileage you want to get out of the new game from Remedy Entertainment. As I explore in my Alan Wake 2 review , the studio has delivered an expansive and imaginative sequel – a deeply metatextual work that only improves the deeper your connection is to the original Alan Wake and its DLC, as well as the likes of Control, Max Payne, and Quantum Break.

Here's what I will say: I'm confident that you will have a great time with Alan Wake 2 if you haven't played the original. Remedy has designed it to be sort of standalone, in that Saga Anderson – one of two playable protagonists – arrives in the Pacific Northwest to investigate a series of ritualistic murders with little knowledge of the events which occurred when Bright Falls was dragged into a horror story back in 2010. Anderson offers a new perspective on the Alan Wake mythos, not to mention the wider Remedy Connected Universe, and is able to effectively introduce you to the weird plotlines, characters, and otherworldly action that occurs across the adventure.

When you do switch over to Alan Wake's struggle to escape the Dark Place, I was actually impressed by just how far Remedy went to try and explain some of the more esoteric concepts it puts forward, but there is a large chance that you won't completely grasp the severity of the whole situation or importance of many recurring characters without having played the first game. Alice Wake, Tom Zane, Alex Casey, and others – central figures that play pivotal roles.

Do you need to play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2?

(Image credit: Remedy)

Do you need to play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2, then? No is the answer – it's a fantastic experience, and undoubtedly one of the best looking games of the generation so far. Should you play Alan Wake first? I'd certainly recommend that you do take the time to revisit the original if you're able to. For as far as Remedy has gone to make the game friendly to new players, there's no question in my mind that Alan Wake 2 is a richer experience if you have some grounding in what the hell is going on, why certain characters are presented in the way that they are, and why certain otherworldly actions are occurring.

You could go ahead and read something like our Alan Wake ending explainer to get a sense of it all, but it's no replacement for actually experiencing it for yourself (or at least watching a Long Play on YouTube). Remedy released Alan Wake Remastered in 2021 and it's the best way to experience the original game these days, especially as it includes The Signal and The Writer DLC episodes. The original game can be beaten in around 12 hours, which extends to around 15 hours if you want to go hunting all of the manuscript pages for extra context clues and plot points.

In many ways Alan Wake 2 is a love letter to three decades of Remedy history. A stunning survival horror game in its own right, but one that transforms into something truly incredible if you're able to effectively pick up subtle plot points and easter eggs. I know that it can be difficult to resist the urge to just leap right into a clear Game of the Year contender at release, but if you want to have you mind blown by all of the truly weird, experimental, and wonderful things that Alan Wake 2 explores then a return to Bright Falls circa 2010 should be on the cards for you at some point.

Which Remedy games should you play before Alan Wake 2?

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

And just as a final point, here's a cheat sheet on how older Remedy games will impact Alan Wake 2:

Alan Wake Remastered – Recommended, will give you a better understanding of the world, characters, and story.

– Recommended, will give you a better understanding of the world, characters, and story. Alan Wake's American Nightmare – Optional, but will build a clearer picture of a central antagonist.

– Optional, but will build a clearer picture of a central antagonist. Control – Optional, will help you understand who the Federal Bureau of Control is.

– Optional, will help you understand who the Federal Bureau of Control is. Quantum Break – Skippable, but you'll miss a few small easter eggs.

– Skippable, but you'll miss a few small easter eggs. Max Payne – Skippable, but you'll miss easter eggs and impact of recurring themes.

If you do decide to jump in, here's some insight into how long Alan Wake 2 is to beat.