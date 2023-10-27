How long is Alan Wake 2? It's a reasonable question to ask, and the answer is largely dependent on how much time you're willing to spend exploring every corner of the two worlds Remedy has created. Alan Wake 2 establishes two realities with interweaving storylines, giving you ample opportunity to explore the looping Dark Place with Alan Wake, and the wider areas around Bright Falls with Saga Anderson.

After wrapping the game ahead of writing my Alan Wake 2 review, I was honestly a little surprised by just how long it took to beat. If you're shooting for a full completionist run, as I was (my plans scuppered by two of those pesky hidden Nursery Rhyme locations in Alan Wake 2 ), then you can expect the game to push you toward the 30 hour marker. If all you're interested in is the story, or if you're willing to play around with the difficulty settings, then it's possible to beat Alan Wake 2 far faster than that.

How long to beat Alan Wake 2?

(Image credit: Remedy)

Having spent a lot of time with the game, here's how long it should take you to beat Alan Wake 2 by varying playstyles:

Just the story : 18-20 hours

: 18-20 hours Standard playthrough : 20-24 hours

: 20-24 hours Completionist: 28-30 hours

It's worth remembering that there are three Alan Wake 2 difficulty modes available in the game at launch, with Nightmare mode coming somewhere later down the line. I wrapped the game with almost every collectible in around 30 hours on Normal difficulty. The game would take significantly longer on Hard, which makes enemy encounters far tougher and resources even more limited. On the contrary, the Story difficulty setting ensures that enemies go down in just one or two shots, drastically reducing the time you're getting nipped at by wolves in the forests surrounding Cauldron Lake or the shadow creatures hunting you in the Dark Place.