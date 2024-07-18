Where to find the Sunbury Middle School Mystical Crate in Once Human

Looting the Once Human Sunbury Middle School Mystical Crate will get you some fragments for a new armor set, but you've got to climb up to the school's roof to get it. Thankfully, getting up there is quite easy thanks to all the scaffolding. Although, the school is also swarming with Vulture raiders who'd rather see a Meta Human like you dead, so make sure you come prepared with some appropriate firearms, or be ready to leg it up to the school roof. Here's exactly where you can find the Mystical Crate in Sunbury Middle School.

Once Human Sunbury Middle School Mystical Crate location and map

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

The Sunbury Middle School Mystical Crate in Once Human is found at the top of the main school building, which you can climb via some scaffolding on the south side of the building.

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

You'll find a set of wooden ramps leading up to a cramped shelter on the roof of the classroom building. On the other side of the shelter, you'll spot another incline that spirals upwards, eventually reaching the next level of the roof where you'll find the crate, which will be on you left. If you follow the shelter's balcony around to the right, you can also grab the school's weapons crate too.

Towards the south side of the roof, you'll find the Mystical Crate for Sunbury Middle School and can collect the loot within – 10 fragments for the Scout armor set, helping you eventually craft the gear. However, on the opposite north side of this roof, I also found a level 2 Voodoo Doll Deviation. You can find another version of this Deviation in the Once Human Carnival of Doom puzzle too.

While you're in the Sunbury Middle School area, make sure you activate the Rift Anchor to help you work towards battling the Once Human Treant boss that threatens the Broken Delta area in the Monolith. There are also plenty of other crates to find around the whole map, including the Once Human Brookham weapon and armor crates.



