Where to find the Brookham weapon and armor crates in Once Human

The Once Human Brookham weapon and armor crates objective appears when you approach the Brookham area, dominated by a green roofed church. It's part of a batch of quests you unlock in every region you discover but that's not clear at first, and both the weapon and armor crates in particular are tricky to find. So let me point them out on the map, show you where to can get them and then you can move on.

Brookham weapon and armor crates location and map

(Image credit: Nexon)

The Brookham weapon and armor crates are actually very close together in Once Human but both are tucked away out of sight, making them hard to casually find as you move through the area. One's up high and one's in a fenced area making them both easy to walk past without ever knowing.

On the map above you can see where they are, but let me explain in a little more detail below where they are, because it's unlikely you'll see either just by looking around you.

Once Human Brookham weapon crate

(Image credit: Nexon)

The Once Human Brookham weapon crate is in the steeple on the roof of the church. To reach it you'll have to get around the back of the building and look for these two ladders you can see below to get up there. Once you're on the roof just climb up in to the steeple to get it.

(Image credit: Nexon)

Once Human Brookham Armor crate

(Image credit: Nexon)

The Once Human Brookham armor crate is right by the church and slightly less hidden, but still hard to find accidently. Head to the area marked on the map and look for the houses in the picture below. Head through the ally with the fire escape on the right, and then look left into the yard to see the crate on the porch.

(Image credit: Nexon)

And that's both the Once Human Brookham weapon and armor crates ticked off. Of course that's only one of the 'Explore Brookhaven' objectives, which also includes finding a Mystical Chest and activating a Rift Anchor.