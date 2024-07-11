Where to find tin ore in Once Human

If want to find tin ore in Once Human, you've probably hit a crafting wall where things need Bronze Ingots, which in turn need tin to be gathered. There's no info on where to find it initially and, depending on how you tackle the world and missions, you can play for a long time before you see so much of a scrap of tin ore around. It is out there, however, and if you want to know how or where to find Once Human tin ore, let me explain everything you need to know.

Where is tin ore in Once Human?

The short answer to finding tin ore in Once Human is to keep playing. In much the same way as the One Human Motorbike is eventually just unlocked, tin is freely found in rock formations, much like copper, as soon as you leave the opening area of the game.

Once you've fully completed the mission 'Welcome Back' by visiting Lowe, Clair and Mary in Deadsville following the Ravenous Hunter boss fight, you'll be able access a new area, the Broken Delta region. A new mission, Murmurs in the Forest, will tell you to head to Meyer's Market and not long after you head out that way you should see big silvery tin deposits.

However, you won't be able to mine any tin until you've unlocked a few things, as your basic starter pickaxe isn't up to the job. Specifically, you'll need to unlock Smelting Essentials and Copper Pickaxes to mine tin in Once Human. Once you do that, you can craft a Copper Pickaxe from the following ingredients

Logs x 5

Copper Ingot x 7

Hide x 2

Once you have a Copper Pickaxe you'll be able to mine all the tin you can find in the Broken Delta area. Crucially, the second you so much as touch any tin with the right tool you'll unlock a Digby Boy, a strange little auto-mining creature that will gather tin for you ambiently while you do other things.

All you need to do is build an Isolated Securement Unit, place the Digby Boy in it and wait for them to charge up. Once they're powered, they'll charge around outside your base gathering tin for you until they're depleted and need to charge again. You can speed up that loop by adding a red light, a radio for music, and some electricity to make it power up faster and collect even more tin. At this point all your tin gathering prayers should more or less be answered.

