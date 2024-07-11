How to get the Motorbike in Once Human

The Once Human motorbike is a useful thing to have that you'll have no idea how to get when you start playing. You'll see other players fly past on one and, obviously, want to be done with feet as soon as you know it's an option. But, until the chance to get one comes up, you'll have no idea how or when you'll unlock your own vehicle.

Where is the Once Human motorbike?

There's no real trick to getting a motorbike in Once Human, you just have to play until you reach the mission labelled 'Go to Deadsville (Teleportation Recommended)'. Here you'll catch up with Mary, a character you should have already met (so if you haven't, keep playing the main story), and discover Deadsville's little hub of merchants and contract dealers.

Crucially, you'll have unlocked the motorbike by the end of this little section. You'll have to speak to Mary, a merchant called Clair, and a strange man called Lowe to unlock the next story objective, A Mayfly's Path, but at the end, Mary will just casually give you her motorbike.

Once you have it, you can press G at any time to 'summon' it, place it in the world, and take off on two wheels. At this point you might want to consider heading into the Memetic screen, via your Cradle, to spend some Ciphers on things to support your new bike. Specifically, you'll find a Fuel Refinery under the Infrastructure section to keep things moving, and a Garage in the Building section for repairs and, eventually, mods.

