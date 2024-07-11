How to move your territory in Once Human

Moving your Once Human territory is useful if you want to be near specific resources to farm or to reduce travel to any mission-critical areas. V the bird mentions moving your territory when you complete the main quest in Deadsville, letting you leave the Dayton Wetlands and head to the Broken Delta, but then doesn't really give much explanation beyond that, but it's actually a very simple process that starts with you just heading to where you want to move to. Here's how you go about moving your territory in Once Human.

Moving territory in Once Human explained

Now that you've headed to where you want to relocate to, you need to move your entire base and everything contained within your territory in Once Human by pressing B to open Build Mode, then pressing Z. This will begin the territory moving process and you'll see your entire territory appear as a white area with all your furniture and structures inside, including things like a garages for your Once Human motorcycle and other vehicles.

If your base structure is green, that means it's in a suitable location and you can place it by clicking. However, if your structures are red, that means you need to move to a better position – somewhere away from main roads and flatter ground is ideal. Not only will this be an eligible space for your territory but it will also give you plenty of room to expand as you'll be able to unlock more structures as you get more Memetics and find new and essential resources. If you've just got to the Broken Delta region near the start of the game, you should place your territory near some Once Human tin ore deposits to make crafting easier!

Once you've places your territory in a suitable spot, a warning message appears to let you know about a 10-minute cooldown moving cooldown that starts after you place your territory, so make sure you have it in the right place! The warning also tells you how much the move will cost in Energy Links. It also mentions that furniture and facilities will go into your Territory Terminal's Vault, letting you retrieve and redeploy them, though I found that all my facilities remained intact. Confirm the move and your base will instantly spring up in the new location.



