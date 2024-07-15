How to complete the Once Human Carnival of Doom puzzle

The Once Human Carnival of Doom puzzle requires you to somehow break out of the hellish toy dimension that Chuckles the clown has trapped you in, all because you dared to touch a cursed revolver. This task, which you can begin in the Junkyard area in the Broken Delta, is a bit confusing especially if you miss the dialogue or subtitles that explain what's even going on, but thankfully it's actually very quick and simple to complete. Below, I've explained what you need to do to get out of the Carnival of Doom in Once Human.

Once Human Carnival of Doom explained

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

To escape Chuckles' rigged game of Russian Roulette, you need to find who is causing you die every time the revolver is fired. Here's how you go about doing that:

Do not talk to Chuckles and instead press Q to activate your spacetime vision. This highlights a cable running from the table to the other side of this weird toy dimension.

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

Follow the cable to the wall. While not especially clear at all, some dialogue will reveal that there's another person behind the wall rigging the game. Speak to Chuckles and tell him you need some fresh air. He'll unlock the big red door opposite him. Head left through the door, then left again until you reach a second Chuckles at a console, then hack him up with your melee weapon. You can't use non-melee weapons here so make sure you're prepared for a fist fight.

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

Investigate the Roulette Cheating Device. Return to Chuckles and accept the roulette challenge. Your only choice here is to pull the trigger, so do that after.

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

In the cutscene that follows, your Meta-Human character will cap Chuckles, turning him into a toy as well. A Voodoo Doll Deviation will also appear, letting you secure it for yourself. The Voodoo Doll can absorb a portion of damage for you, or you can sic it on an enemy, causing the enemy to take a portion of the damage you take.

Confusingly, this Carnival of Doom task in Once Human isn’t even the only place you can get the Voodoo Doll as I found another one at the Once Human Sunbury High School area where you can complete the 'A Gift Overdue' task too.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.