Can you play Once Human with a controller?

If you want to play Once Human with a controller, you're out of luck for the time being but Starry Studio is working on implementing support. The eldritch sci-fi survival game is currently only available on PC, which means you're stuck with mouse and keyboard until proper controller support arrives, which could be reasonably soon after launch. Here's what you need to know about upcoming controller support for Once Human.

Does Once Human have controller support?

(Image credit: Starry Studio)

No. Right now, Once Human does not support any other input devices aside from mouse and keyboard, so you can't use your Xbox, PS4, or PS5 controllers to play the game on PC. For now, connecting a controller to your PC and trying to play Once Human with it does absolutely nothing.

Confusingly, you can find settings for 'Controller Sensitivity' and 'Controller Input Settings' in the game's menus, though both are marked as being 'in development' and don't actually work. According to developer Starry Studio, the lack of controller support is due to "ongoing technical adjustments", though this feature is expected to be finished "by August".

Additionally, you can't play the game on Seam Deck right now either, in case you were looking for any way to avoid using a mouse and keyboard. That also means you won't be able to take the game on the go with Once Human cross platform until it launches on mobile devices via iOS and Android at some point (the expected release date on the App Store is September 26, 2024, though this may not be accurate). Starry Studio has explicitly mentioned that it is working on controller support only, so Steam Deck support won't arrive any time soon, if at all.

If you're playing anyway, controllers be damned, you'll want make sure you get the Once Human motorbike as soon as possible through a main mission.

