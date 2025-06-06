You can play Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 with a mouse and keyboard, and it makes the console feel like a handheld PC

No, I'm not pulling your leg - you really can play the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 using a mouse and keyboard. It's as simple as plugging both peripherals into the new docking station and launching the game, and the feature has me wondering if I'll be using the console like a handheld for future Ninty games.

So far, Nintendo Switch 2 mouse and keyboard support seems to be a mixed bag. However, upon launching Cyberpunk 2077 with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 connected to the dock, my colleague Tabitha Baker found herself prowling the streets of Night City just like you would on best gaming handheld contenders like the Steam Deck. Even 2.4GHz wireless dongles work alongside wired connectivity, which is a bonus considering we're talking about a home console.

Just keep in mind that Switch 2 Mouse Mode support is limited to a shortlist of games, and even those releases aren't guaranteed to also work with a gaming keyboard. That ultimately could crash my dreams of playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond just like I would any other PC shooter, even though it'll work using the new JoyCon setup.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is also playable with a gaming mouse and keyboard setup on Xbox Series X/S means this could be a CD Projekt Red one-off. Again, you can't navigate the Switch 2 home screen using desktop peripherals, so it might be the case that USB accessory compatibility is down to individual developers.

Still, I'm pretty amused at the idea of the Switch 2 muscling in on a playstyle that used to be unique to desktop rigs and handheld gaming PCs. I'm picturing a world where I can use Nintendo's handheld to get my regular competitive Overwatch 2 sessions in using a mouse and keyboard while also hitting 1440p 120Hz thanks to the new portable's punchier performance.

Perhaps that's a pipedream, but I'll be joining the team in further testing Switch 2 mouse and keyboard compatibility in the weeks ahead. I'm not getting my hopes up, but maybe I'll have a reason to pitch up a second dock at my gaming desk connected to all my PC peripherals and even a webcam instead of a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera soon.

