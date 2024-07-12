Once Human Sketch of an Inspection Point key locations and how to open the chip-locked crate

The Once Human Sketch of an Inspection Point task sees you opening a chip-locked loot crate by finding four different chip cards scattered around the map. It's not too hard, but a couple of the keys aren't too obvious thanks to unclear signposting both for navigation and mechanics. So, if you want to find all four chips for the crate and finish Sketch of an Inspection Point in Once Human, here's how I did it.

Once Human Sketch of an Inspection Point start

(Image credit: Nexon)

The Sketch of an Inspection point mission in Once Human is on top of a small hill in the center of the wetlands starter area, with the objective to explore and see what's there. When you reach the area you'll find a few monsters to deal with, a bit of loot and a chip-locked loot crate just under the big satellite dish.

Activating this mission will then mark four locations on the map, each with one part of the chip card needed to open the crate, while giving you the objective 'Search Inspection Points in Dayton Wetlands and find Chip Cards'. They're all a far distance around the map, so definitely a job for the Once Human motorcycle. You could also move your territory in Once Human to be nearer if you really don't want to travel too much.

(Image credit: Nexon)

Each location has a slightly different puzzle or obstacle to overcome in order to get the Chip Cards, so let's take a look at them all in turn.

1. Anomaly Matters Research Station D-02

(Image credit: Nexon)

The nearest chip card is at the bottom of the hill at a research station with a red and white antenna tower. You'll want to use the door I've marked above, around the back of the building, to get into the room you need. Inside you'll find a password locked crate and computer.

The password for the crate is 9274.

Technically you can find that out by hacking the computer. This involves rotating the rings to fill the decoder bar underneath.

(Image credit: Nexon)

You'll need to get the right numbers in the highlighted section, so that the bar is completely filled up, by rotating the different rings highlighted by the buttons on the right. Line up the numbers correctly and you'll access a file with the passcode in. Use it to open the crate and you'll get the key card.

2. The Circle of Teddy Bears

(Image credit: Nexon)

The second chip card is at another red and white radio tower, this time at a base fortified with scrap metal. Notably, there's a circle of teddy bears under the tower with one missing. The teddy bear is behind this dish on a nearby building:

(Image credit: Nexon)

Pick up the bear and put it back in the circle and you'll have a quick conversation with a ghostly child who'll then give you another key chip.

3. The Archives

(Image credit: Nexon)

This is another Anomaly Matters Research Station, but this time all you have to do is get inside the building with the objective marker and read the glowing files on the shelves. Once you've read them all the key will be on the ground to pick up.

4. The spacetime anomaly

(Image credit: Nexon)

The final key card is on the truck by the red and white radio tower at this location. You'll find a fluctuating anomaly here - use your spacetime magic vision by pressing Q and it'll turn into a loot crate with the chip card inside.

What's in the chip locked crate for Sketch of an Inspection Point?

(Image credit: Nexon)

Once you have all four chip card keys you can head back to the chip locked crate and open it to get the following rewards:

Energy Link x 110

Exp x 430

Battle Pass Exp x105

Stellar Planula x 3

Cortex Level 1 x 1

All useful stuff, if maybe not the most glamourous haul.

