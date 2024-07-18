Where to find all Once Human Long Journey photo locations for the Glass Jellyfish

The Once Human Long Journey mission, to 'talk to the glass jellyfish by the beach', can be found on the eastern coast of the Rippleby area of the map. It's a simple task where you find the 'jellyfish' is the spirit of a girl trying to finish a trip she was meant to take with her father. She'll give you a locket to summon her, and then it's up to you to get her to various places around the map and take pictures to finish the travels she never got to see through. Let's get started.

Where to start the Once Human Long Journey mission

You'll find the Glass Jellyfish at the coastal location marked on the map, just behind a house and near a large fenced-in base. Approach and talk to her and she'll explain she was meant to go on a trip with her dad. She'll give you a locket called the Aqua Bell and explain you can use it from your inventory to summon her at a list of locations to take pictures. Once she's finished talking it's time to head out to the locations she wants to visit.

The Long Journey wind power generator location

The first place you'll need to visit is a wind power generator east of where you found the Glass Jellyfish. It's on the top of the hill and overrun by the Vultures so you'll have to clear them all out first.

Once they're all dead, you'll have the objective to 'take a photo of the Glass Jellyfish and the wind turbine with the yellow blades'. That spot is by the wooden platform with the Vulture banners. Find the locket in the 'Special' tab of your inventory and use it to summon the Jellyfish there, open up the camera by pressing tab, and then position yourself so that the Glass Jellyfish is named in the camera box. Take the picture to tick this location off.

The Long Journey Scarecrow location

The scarecrow location is south of the wind farm and has very little going on as it's just in a fairly open field with little around it. So just head there, use the locket and take the picture to complete this area.

The Long Journey Bonfire on the roof location

The next location is 'a bonfire on the roof', which is a little south east of the scarecrow. The building is an auto shop populated with random enemies, so take out any that are in the way. The route to the roof might not be obvious initially depending on how you arrive, so look for these crates to get up there:

The bonfire is actually a couple of burning tires, so use the amulet to summon the Glass Jellyfish and take the pic.

The Long Journey Gravestone of the Glass Jellyfish's father location

The final location is the Gravestone of the Glass Jellyfish's father, which is south west of the bonfire. It's in a large, hard-to-miss gothic graveyard beside a church. there might be a few enemies here but nothing major. Use the amulet to summon the Jellyfish and while she asks for another picture I was simply able to talk to her to end the mission - she remembers her dad is dead, that she's now a spirit and decides she's ready to move on. As a reward you'll get 10 Stellar Planula, an Eclipse Cortex, 500 Energy Link, 105 Battle Pass Exp and 1000 Exp.



