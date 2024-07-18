How to complete the Destiny 2 NES004 quest

For the Destiny 2 NES004 quest, you need to play a lot of Breach Executable and spend some Echoes Engrams to discover what's going on with a Vex Hydra Tail. This specimen quest is much easier to start than the Destiny 2 NES003 quest as you'll pick up the trail during the Echoes Act 2 quest. However, NES004 tasks you with completing some slightly confusing objectives in Destiny 2 activities that can be completed in a few different ways. To help you get through the Specimen ID: NES004 quest quickly and easily, here's what to do at each objective.

Destiny 2 Specimen ID NES004 quest walkthrough

(Image credit: Bungie)

You can collect the Destiny NES004 specimen quest from Failsafe right after collecting the Tuned Radiolite Sampler during the week 1 quest steps for 'A Rising Chorus: Act 2'. The specimen itself is a Vex Hydra tail that's transmitting a signal that Failsafe tasks you with investigating. Here's what you need to do to learn the secrets of Specimen ID: NES004 and complete the quest:

Open Echoes loot chests at the end of Echoes activities. Breach Executable is undoubtedly the best for progressing this step quickly as it offers the most progress per chest – three or four runs will be enough. Strangely, the Destiny 2 Enigma Protocol activity does not count towards this objective. Visit Failsafe in the HELM and focus Echo Engrams into Echoes gear. To spend the minimum number of Echo Engrams, you should choose either the Echo Armor Engram or the Dawn Weapon Engram five times as these focusing methods cost just one Echo Engram. Gather Extracted Data in Breach Executable and defeat powerful combatants. I was able to complete both objectives in a single run of Breach Executable. You and your teammates must collect the white data cubes and secure them at Failsafe's relay as soon as you're carrying the maximum amount – don't let any of the cubes disappear either! Powerful combatants are also common in Breach Executable.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Visit Failsafe again. She'll give you her report on Specimen NES004 and gives back the Mirror-Encrypted Hydra Tail specimen. Place the specimen in the display tank.

And that's it! Collecting the Destiny 2 NES004 specimen also unlocks the Armor Reputation Booster upgrade, which doubles the bonus reputation gains from the Echoes armor perk, helping you climb through Failsafe's ranks rapidly. You can also tick off the 'Research and Development IV' seasonal challenge and bag an XP reward for your efforts.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.