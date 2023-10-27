Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements and recommended specs on PC

The Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements for PC are pretty steep, making it one of the most hardware-demanding games released in quite some time. Below, we've listed all the Alan Wake 2 recommended requirements, whether you want to turn on ray-tracing, run it at 1080p 60FPS or more.
However, we recommend taking these spec requirements with a small pinch of salt, as we're experiencing much more generous performance on lower machines than these official specs may suggest. We've managed to run the game at high with ray-tracing at low or medium on a variety of different 2060 / 2070 machines for example.
Alan Wake 2 Minimum Requirements
- Graphics preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- FPS - 30
- GPU - GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600
- VRAM - 6GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Quality
- CPU - Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 1440p Recommended Requirements
- Graphics preset - Medium
- Resolution - 1080p
- FPS - 60
- GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT
- VRAM - 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Performance
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 1080p Recommended Requirements
- Graphics preset - Medium
- Resolution - 1440p
- FPS - 30
- GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT
- VRAM - 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Balanced
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 Ultra Requirements
- Graphics preset - High
- Resolution - 2160p
- FPS - 60
- GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT
- VRAM - 12GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Performance
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 Low Ray-Tracing Requirements
- Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- FPS - 30
- GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT
- VRAM - 8GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Quality
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 Medium Ray-Tracing Requirements
- Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Medium / Path-Tracing On
- Resolution - 1080p
- FPS - 60
- GPU - GeForce RTX 4070
- VRAM - 12GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Quality
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
Alan Wake 2 High Ray-Tracing Requirements
- Graphics preset - High / Ray-Tracing High / Path-Tracing On
- Resolution - 2160p
- FPS - 60
- GPU - GeForce RTX 4080
- VRAM - 16GB
- DLSS / FSR2 - Performance
- CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM - 16GB
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage - 90GB SSD
