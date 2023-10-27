Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements and recommended specs on PC

The Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements for PC are pretty steep, making it one of the most hardware-demanding games released in quite some time. Below, we've listed all the Alan Wake 2 recommended requirements, whether you want to turn on ray-tracing, run it at 1080p 60FPS or more.

However, we recommend taking these spec requirements with a small pinch of salt, as we're experiencing much more generous performance on lower machines than these official specs may suggest. We've managed to run the game at high with ray-tracing at low or medium on a variety of different 2060 / 2070 machines for example.

Alan Wake 2 Minimum Requirements

Graphics preset - Low

- Low Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p FPS - 30

- 30 GPU - GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600

- GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600 VRAM - 6GB

- 6GB DLSS / FSR2 - Quality

- Quality CPU - Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

- Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 1440p Recommended Requirements

Graphics preset - Medium

- Medium Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p FPS - 60

- 60 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT

- GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM - 8GB

- 8GB DLSS / FSR2 - Performance

- Performance CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 1080p Recommended Requirements

Graphics preset - Medium

- Medium Resolution - 1440p

- 1440p FPS - 30

- 30 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT

- GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT VRAM - 8GB

- 8GB DLSS / FSR2 - Balanced

- Balanced CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Ultra Requirements

Graphics preset - High

- High Resolution - 2160p

- 2160p FPS - 60

- 60 GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT

- GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM - 12GB

- 12GB DLSS / FSR2 - Performance

- Performance CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Low Ray-Tracing Requirements

Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Low

- Medium / Ray-Tracing Low Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p FPS - 30

- 30 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT

- GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM - 8GB

- 8GB DLSS / FSR2 - Quality

- Quality CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Medium Ray-Tracing Requirements

Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Medium / Path-Tracing On

- Medium / Ray-Tracing Medium / Path-Tracing On Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p FPS - 60

- 60 GPU - GeForce RTX 4070

- GeForce RTX 4070 VRAM - 12GB

- 12GB DLSS / FSR2 - Quality

- Quality CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 High Ray-Tracing Requirements

Graphics preset - High / Ray-Tracing High / Path-Tracing On

- High / Ray-Tracing High / Path-Tracing On Resolution - 2160p

- 2160p FPS - 60

- 60 GPU - GeForce RTX 4080

- GeForce RTX 4080 VRAM - 16GB

- 16GB DLSS / FSR2 - Performance

- Performance CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

- Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM - 16GB

- 16GB OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage - 90GB SSD

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission