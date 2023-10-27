Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements and recommended specs on PC

By Sam Loveridge
published

Here's the level of PC hardware specs you'll need to meet the Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements

Alan Wake 2 review screenshot
(Image credit: Remedy)
Jump to:

The Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements for PC are pretty steep, making it one of the most hardware-demanding games released in quite some time. Below, we've listed all the Alan Wake 2 recommended requirements, whether you want to turn on ray-tracing, run it at 1080p 60FPS or more. 

However, we recommend taking these spec requirements with a small pinch of salt, as we're experiencing much more generous performance on lower machines than these official specs may suggest. We've managed to run the game at high with ray-tracing at low or medium on a variety of different 2060 / 2070 machines for example. 

Alan Wake 2 Minimum Requirements

  • Graphics preset - Low
  • Resolution - 1080p
  • FPS - 30
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600
  • VRAM - 6GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Quality 
  • CPU - Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 1440p Recommended Requirements

  • Graphics preset - Medium
  • Resolution - 1080p
  • FPS - 60
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • VRAM - 8GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Performance 
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 1080p Recommended Requirements

  • Graphics preset - Medium
  • Resolution - 1440p
  • FPS - 30
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • VRAM - 8GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Balanced 
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Ultra Requirements

  • Graphics preset - High
  • Resolution - 2160p
  • FPS - 60
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT
  • VRAM - 12GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Performance
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Low Ray-Tracing Requirements

  • Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Low
  • Resolution - 1080p
  • FPS - 30
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • VRAM - 8GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Quality 
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 Medium Ray-Tracing Requirements

  • Graphics preset - Medium / Ray-Tracing Medium / Path-Tracing On
  • Resolution - 1080p
  • FPS - 60
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 4070
  • VRAM - 12GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Quality 
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 High Ray-Tracing Requirements

  • Graphics preset - High / Ray-Tracing High / Path-Tracing On
  • Resolution - 2160p
  • FPS - 60
  • GPU - GeForce RTX 4080
  • VRAM - 16GB
  • DLSS / FSR2 - Performance 
  • CPU - Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM - 16GB
  • OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Storage - 90GB SSD

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

See comments