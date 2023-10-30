Can you manual save in Alan Wake 2?

The Alan Wake 2 manual save feature is something that's not especially well-explained at the game's start, and not particularly player-friendly either - if you're anything like me and my fellow players, you'll probably find yourself fighting this system a little more than you embrace it. While there is a manual save feature in Alan Wake 2, it's highly contextual and not especially cooperative - so we'll explain how it works below.

How to save the game in Alan Wake 2 (Image: © Remedy) The manual save in Alan Wake 2 is tied to safe zones - aka, illuminated rooms with coffee thermoses in them. You cannot manually save outside of these places, though there are periodic autosaves that trigger at certain moments - usually just before or after boss fights or other major events. Manual saving, however, can only be done through the Oh Deer Coffee Thermos found in safe rooms. Without them, you have no way of manually saving your game.

Not only that, but there's a total of three save slots available to you in Alan Wake 2 - if you have them all filled and want a fourth marker of your progress… well, you'll have to overwrite one, as three is the limit, though there's also two slots for the auto-overridden quicksaves as well.

Save points and safe zones are marked on your map when you find them, and some need to be set up - for example, a cabin in a dangerous area might not be a safe zone where you can save, until you find a nearby generator and turn it on, powering up the lights. If you've found the Alan Wake 2 Witch's Hut fuse at this point you'll know exactly what's involved there.

