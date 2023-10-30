Can you manual save in Alan Wake 2?

By Joel Franey
published

How to save in Alan Wake 2, and what the limitations of it are

Alan Wake 2 manual save
(Image credit: Remedy)

The Alan Wake 2 manual save feature is something that's not especially well-explained at the game's start, and not particularly player-friendly either - if you're anything like me and my fellow players, you'll probably find yourself fighting this system a little more than you embrace it. While there is a manual save feature in Alan Wake 2, it's highly contextual and not especially cooperative - so we'll explain how it works below.

How to save the game in Alan Wake 2

(Image: © Remedy)

The manual save in Alan Wake 2 is tied to safe zones - aka, illuminated rooms with coffee thermoses in them. You cannot manually save outside of these places, though there are periodic autosaves that trigger at certain moments - usually just before or after boss fights or other major events. Manual saving, however, can only be done through the Oh Deer Coffee Thermos found in safe rooms. Without them, you have no way of manually saving your game.

More Alan Wake 2 guides

Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree
Alan Wake 2 Nightingale
Alan Wake 2 case board
Alan Wake 2 maps
How long is Alan Wake 2?

Not only that, but there's a total of three save slots available to you in Alan Wake 2 - if you have them all filled and want a fourth marker of your progress… well, you'll have to overwrite one, as three is the limit, though there's also two slots for the auto-overridden quicksaves as well.

Save points and safe zones are marked on your map when you find them, and some need to be set up - for example, a cabin in a dangerous area might not be a safe zone where you can save, until you find a nearby generator and turn it on, powering up the lights. If you've found the Alan Wake 2 Witch's Hut fuse at this point you'll know exactly what's involved there. 

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments