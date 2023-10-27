Remedy further teases Alan Wake 2's DLC plans, and one has ties to Control

Remedy Entertainment has detailed the two paid expansions coming to the survival horror sequel Alan Wake 2 next year, and one of them neatly sets up another crossover with supernatural shooter Control.

"Both of our expansions tell new stories and offer exciting gameplay within Alan Wake 2," the game's FAQ page explains. The first expansion, called Night Springs, revolves around the titular in-universe TV show that acts as an overt homage to The Twilight Zone. The expansion casts us as "several familiar characters" to "experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes." The Dark Presence in Alan Wake uses fiction to rewrite reality, so some of the show's spooky elements may begin to cause havoc outside the telly box screens.

The Lake House expansion will come sometime after the first and has some obvious references to Remedy's last game, Control, which makes sense considering both are in the Remedy Connected Universe. "The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research," reads the description.

In-game notes from Control specifically mention the Lake House facility - owned and run by the Federal Bureau Of Control - and the 2019 shooter received its own Alan Wake-themed expansion, too. All things considered, the second expansion will likely connect the two games even further, although we'll still be playing as Alan and Saga in "two separate adventures."

Both expansions will be on sale separately and are also bundled together in the Expansion Pass. Deluxe Edition owners will also gain access to the two expansions, along with a few cosmetic items.

Remedy Entertainment has also planned some free post-launch additions, including a photo mode for snapping the gorgeous cultish scenery, a tough Nightmare difficulty option, and a funky New Game Plus mode called The Final Draft. The game's New Game Plus will let you keep all your gear and upgrades, but it'll also unlock a "new alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content."

Our five-star Alan Wake 2 review called it an "imaginative and truly ambitious sequel." You might want to see our beginner tips before getting lost in the dark, though.