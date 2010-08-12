7 Ways To Save Mel Gibsons Career

The Save: Like Tom Cruise, Gibson has an unhealthy fixation with being the hero. Is it really any coincidence that at least seven of his biggest movies have been about him gaining revenge for the loss of a loved one?



It’s time to face up to facts and realise that there are now other people doing this better. And after Gibson’s recent rants, nobody’s going to believe he’s a hero anymore – there’s only so far that belief can be suspended. Our advice? Take on some interesting, low-budget flicks that shatter his pre-existing image.



Potential Bust-Up: If nobody wants to work with Gibson, he’ll find it hard to get those low-budget roles. We’re sure he has his charms, but are they enough to convince a director to cast him?