7 Ways To Save Mel Gibsons Career
Confessumentary
The Save: So Gibbo’s been a naughty boy and had some filthy, expletive-peppered rants splashed all over the news. Can he turn it around after so many controversies over the years, or is his career now deader than a Dodo? We’d like to think there’s a little room for salvation…
Why not make an intimate, confessional documentary? Jean-Claude Van Damme’s best film of late was his revealing, no-holds-barred JCVD - Gibson could take the same tact and strip his media persona bare. We’re thinking sparse, direct to camera, stream-of-consciousness stuff. But only if Gibbo well and truly lets those barriers down.
Potential Bust-Up: A confessumentary could always backfire if the subject turns out to be a genuine bugger. Gibson better hope he can twang those heart strings.
Cleanse
The Save: Clean slates are hard to come by, but with a little professional help Gibbo could get a bit of a leg-up. In other words: githee to rehab, kind sir!
And not one of those showy LA playgrounds populated by the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love. Gibson needs to check himself into somewhere low-key and out of the spotlight. Then emerge a new man. We hope.
Potential Bust-Up: Sadly, even if this helps Gibson personally, it may not do anything to rebuild the shattered remains of his career. If he’s gone too far, and the public simply view his stint in rehab as a publicity ploy, it could end up backfiring on him.
Chat It Out
The Save: As a companion piece to his confessumentary, Gibson should lay himself bare during a stint on a popular chat show. Oprah is totally ‘90s - how about an appearance on The View ? That would show real balls, what with the show’s presenters famous for their fearless 'take no prisoners' approach to debate.
If Gibson can go head to head against that show’s harlots – and win - he might endear himself to the movie-going public once more.
Potential Bust-Up: Considering all the egos and opinions crashing around on The View ’s set, things could get very fiery indeed. If Gibson fails to keep a check on his temper, he could end up burnt at the stake. Could go either way.
Give Generously
The Save: Everybody likes a generous gent, and Gibson would do well to show he’s not as selfish and ego-centric as all that by handing over a portion of his fortune to those in need.
He’s already done so in the past, donating a whopping $25,000 to the Kidz Horizon Appeal, a charity in Singapore that raises funds for children suffering from terminal illnesses. Of course, a donation to a charity for anger management wouldn’t go amiss, either.
Potential Bust-Up: The cynical masses could view this as Gibson believing that money can fix everything. Splash some cash, problem solved! Gibbo would have to choose his recipient and the amount very carefully.
Stop Being A Hero
The Save: Like Tom Cruise, Gibson has an unhealthy fixation with being the hero. Is it really any coincidence that at least seven of his biggest movies have been about him gaining revenge for the loss of a loved one?
It’s time to face up to facts and realise that there are now other people doing this better. And after Gibson’s recent rants, nobody’s going to believe he’s a hero anymore – there’s only so far that belief can be suspended. Our advice? Take on some interesting, low-budget flicks that shatter his pre-existing image.
Potential Bust-Up: If nobody wants to work with Gibson, he’ll find it hard to get those low-budget roles. We’re sure he has his charms, but are they enough to convince a director to cast him?
Direct
The Save: So, nobody wants to see your face at the moment? How fortunate that you’re a director who’s made millions steering films like The Passion Of The Christ and Braveheart .
If Gibbo just can’t bring himself to take those smaller indie roles, perhaps he needs to retreat behind the lens and forget the acting for a while. A bit of clever casting will be required to get people to watch his product, of course. Gibbo will have to woo a big name to draw the crowds.
Potential Bust-Up: Fear’s infectious, and if no actor wants to have Gibson directing them for fear of getting an earful, Gibson could find himself very lonely on a movie set…
Do Nothing
The Save: Let the storm blow over. These scandals come in waves, and all Gibson needs to do to weather this latest uproar is wait for something else to come along and take its place. Hollywood forgets.
Of course, the more literal “do nothing” would also help – Gibson clearly needs to take a break, replenish and knock his head into shape. Soon enough, Paris Hilton will do something dumb... again...
Potential Bust-Up: Spending too much time on his own could turn Gibson a little bit mad. If he starts doing his hero thing and re-enacting the "you talkin' to me?" scene from Taxi Driver , we could end up with a very sticky situation...