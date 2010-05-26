Van Damme on for Kung Fu Panda 2

Jean Claude Van Damme is set to join Gary Oldman in the cast of Kung Fu Panda 2: The Kaboom Of Doom , alongside several other new additions.

DreamWorks Animation have also stated that Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Victor Garber (Alias) will be lending their voice talents to the cartoon, chop-socky sequel.

Now, while the additions of Yeoh (who’ll be a soothsaying Goat) and Garber (who'll play martial arts Master Thundering Rhino) is good enough, it’s the inclusion of JCVD that we're most excited about.

Playing a fellow Master named Croc, the high-kicking action star is perfect casting – just imagine his character doing the splits accompanied by that instantly-recognisable muddled accent.

Also, the statement clarified that Oldman’s Peacock is called Lord Shen and will indeed be the villain. Shock factor? Zero.

This new cast will join the likes of returning talents Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, David Cross and James Hong.

Black, Jean-Claude and chums will be roundhouse-kicking their way into cinemas next June.

