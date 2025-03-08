Although Netflix is making the Peaky Blinders movie, fans need not to worry as it will be released in theaters too

By order of Netflix and the Peaky fluffin' Blinders (come on, it's too early for that kind of language), it's been confirmed that the feature-length chapter of Thomas Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) future exploits will make its way to both the big screen and the small upon release.

The show's creator, Steven Knight, confirmed with The Playlist that the Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man will be released theatrically, allowing audiences to make a real night of the event. This is a dream scenario for Knight, who has wanted to give back to the fans who spread the word about his little period gangster drama, which has become iconic after its six seasons.

“It was never promoted massively, but people just found it and told each other about it,” explained Knight, whose show debuted in the UK way back in 2013. “And the way that they’re so passionate about it, I really want them to be watching this all together in one building because the communication has all been virtual, which is fine. But I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen.”

Knight doubled down on the news that the Peaky Blinders movie would be arriving in theaters even though Netflix hadn't made it official. “Yes. Well, I’ve just made that announcement. So, yes,” he confirmed.

This isn't the first time Knight has let slip essential details regarding his beloved show and its future. In January, he revealed (even though he wasn't supposed to) that spin-offs to Shelby's illegal activities were in the works. As for The Immortal Man, Cillian Murphy will be joined by some familiar faces, including Sophie Rundle as Ada, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby.

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan are among the new faces joining the cast. Stephen Graham, who briefly appeared in the sixth season of the show, will also return as Hayden Stagg after recently collaborating with Knight on their Victorian boxing drama, A Thousand Blows.

For now, all we can do is hope that Tommy Shelby picks up the pace in his walk to the edge of town for whenever The Immortal Man arrives. For release dates of films we can talk about, check out every movie coming your way in 2025 right here.