Win a Blu-ray of The Wild Robot

If you love your animated movies you may well know Chris Sanders’s name – he co-wrote and co-directed Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon (as well as voicing Stitch).

His new film is a solo effort. Based on a children’s book by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot follows a robot designed to serve people that's shipwrecked on a verdant island, which has no human population but abundant wildlife. Roz (as the robot comes to call itself) then transforms its programming by adopting and raising an orphaned gosling. Lupita Nyong'o supplies the voice of Roz, while other cast members include Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara and Matt Berry.

SFX’s reviewer called the film “expertly told, packing an epic-feeling story into a modest running time”, adding that “the parenting story between Roz and the bird will have audiences blubbing”.

The Wild Robot is available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD (visit www.thewildrobotmovie.com). Bonus features include an alternate opening in storyboard form; featurettes on the animation, voice work and music; and kid-friendly pieces that show you how to draw some of the main characters, and how to make a Brightbill the goose kite!

Thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we have three Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)