The new trailer for Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire, has arrived

Chances are, when you were a child, you had an imaginary friend. Perhaps they were a fluffy rabbit, or a colourful alien. They were likely not one of the most reviled people to have ever walked the Earth – Adolf Hitler. However, that's the premise of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi's new movie Jojo Rabbit.

The movie's described as a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy, played by Roman Griffin Davis, whose world view is challenged after he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. The boy and his imaginary friend, Hitler, played by Waititi, must confront their patriotism. The new trailer for the movie has launched – watch below.

Jojo Rabbit, which also stars Alfie Allen, Rebel Wilson, Sam Rockwell and Stephen Merchant, will premiere in the UK at the London Film Festival on Saturday October 5. You can find our write-up of the full LFF line-up here.