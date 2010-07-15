Tinkerbell movie casts Elizabeth Banks

Share

30 Rock star Elizabeth Banks has been drafted by Disney to play the lead role in a live action version of Tinkerbell.



Entitled Tink , the script is being written by Elizabeth Wright Shapiro and McG (gasp!), who are apparently attempting to play up the mischievous nature of the diminutive pixie.

Tinkerbell was previously a role tackled by Julia Roberts (alongside Robin Williams in Hook ) and French actress Ludivine Sagnier in 2003’s live action Peter Pan .

Clearly Disney are leaning on their live action department thanks to the commercial flops of their more recent 2D animation efforts. In recent years it’s Enchanted and Alice In Wonderland that have brought in the cash, rather than things like The Princess And The Frog .

Will Tink be giving the fairytale character a modern-day spin? If Disney are going for the Enchanted route, we image that could happen. Perhaps Tinkerbell has to make a living as a waitress in Brooklyn, and the tension comes from her attempting to lug giant cups of coffee to dispassionate customers.

Banks will next be seen in Paul Haggis’ The Next Three Days alongside Russell Crowe and Liam Neeson

Source: [ Variety ]

