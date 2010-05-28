Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot on

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are set to get the reboot treatment with a new live-action movie overseen by Michael Bay and Platinum Dunes.

Which has us fair screaming: "Cowabunga dudes!" Deadline report that the producers are set to meet up with writers shortly. Meanwhile, we’re still scratching our heads about who’s behind the reboot.

See, Platinum Dunes are most famous for their R-rated slasher reboots, the most recent being the critically mauled A Nightmare On Elm Street . Could the new Ninja Turtles be set to travel into very, very dark territory?

No word yet, but considering Dunes normally place the emphasis on aesthetic over script, we feel certain the new turtles will look hellacool. We’ve got our three fingers crossed that they manage to boil up a decent screenplay, though.

Previous plans to reboot the series had Paramount set to release a TMNT flick in 2011. They would have used the traditional man-in-a-suit approach as the previous flicks.

That team were also considering using the same Where The Wild Things Are ‘face replacement technology’ for smoother-looking turtles. More on this new project when we get it.

Source: [ Deadline ]

Looking forward to a new TMNT ?

