Social Network poster

The Social Network , David Fincher’s film about the foundation of Facebook, has had its first poster revealed.

A stylish, simplistic one sheet, it features the image of Jesse Eisenberg, with the tag: “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.”

It also has a sidebar that notes the flick’s official website, 500millionfriends.com – though the only thing currently taking up that webspace is the poster itself.

Written by Aaron Sorkin, the film stars Eisenberg alongside Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Jo Mazzello and Rashida Jones.

Eisenberg plays Facebook co-creator Mark Zuckerberg, who launched the website in 2004 during his second year at Harvard University. Timberlake plays Napster co-founder Sean Parker and Garfield will appear as Facebook co-creator Eduardo Saverin.

Click the image below for a larger version.

Source: [ Coming Soon ]

The Social Network opens on 15 October.

Will you be logging on?