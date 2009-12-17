Official Iron Man 2 trailer arrives

Yesterday we unearthed some footage from Entertainment Tonight’s special behind-the-scenes rummage around the set of Iron Man 2 .

The internet storm whipped up by those teasing glimpses at Tony Stark’s sophomore cinematic bust-up obviously caught Paramount’s eye; they’ve finally released the film’s first official trailer.

Click here for the mechanic-action.

So what have we learnt? Robert Downey Jr’s on top form as the rich Casanova, now outed as Iron Man and refusing to surrender his superhero technology to the government.

Meanwhile, Gwynie’s Pepper Potts is still around, and teasing Stark like the pro that she is.

Most spectacularly, Mickey Rourke finally gets to show what he’s made of as Whiplash. Wielding electrical lashers that spectacularly tear Stark’s racer in two with a flick of the wrist, Rourke looks set to steal the entire show.

Plus, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-'em snatch of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, and a snazzy, super-stylised shoot-out featuring Iron Man and Don Cheadle’s War Machine.

Excited? Tell us about it...