Chuck And V Renewed

Both shows given 13 further episodes for next season

That's great news for Chuck , a show which seems constantly under the shadow of the axe but somehow always manages to avoid it – it's never been a ratings smash but it is a steady and stable performer for the network, and it's got very loyal and vocal fanbase (execs must fear the day they do cancel it, and what kind of mad campaign they'll have to face).

V ’s renewal is perhaps a little more surprising. Not so much because of its ratings performance (after an initial, worrying FlashForward -like tumble in viewing figures, the show actually managed to stabilise and pull in decent, if hardly spectacular audiences each week). but mainly because it's a bit bobbins. Just pray it doesn't have a budget cut, or they'll be creating the virtual sets on a ZX Spectrum