Brit supermodel for Transformers 3?

Following last week’s announcement that Megan Fox won't be returning to seductively straddle more vehicles in Transformers 3 , its rumoured that her replacement will be Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The word on the street is that she’ll likely be playing an as-yet unnamed new character who becomes the love interest of Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky. Naturally.

So what is her acting background then? Well, nothing really, aside from the fact that she’s currently dating Jason Statham.

There isn’t much known about the plot either at present, but we wager it’ll feature big robots fighting other robots at sunset. Until something explodes.

That being said though, Bay has apparently announced (large dose of salt at the ready), that T3 will be darker and with more character development. We’re not holding our breath.

Transformers 3 will be released on July 1st, 2011.