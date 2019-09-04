Popular

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up "one last time" in the first trailer Bad Boys for Life

By

Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do...

The Bad Boys are back. And they're looking to retire. Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are teaming up once again in Bad Boys For Life, with the trailer seeing the twosome talking about fighting crime "one last time". 

However, they're not alone: Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) are all young trainees hoping to be trained by the eponymous Bad Boys. At the end of the trailer, they try to sing the iconic theme song, before Smith's Mike interrupts: “No, never, y’all will never do that again.” 

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys for Life reaches UK shores January 17, 2020. Watch the new trailer above.

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website and am in charge of their Twitter accounts. So if you see one of them suddenly Tweeting about Lord of the Rings being the best movie series of all time, that's probably me...