Scott Pilgrim Vs Springfield

Character Guide: Vegan. Plays bass for Clash At Demonhead. Sort of psychic (because he’s vegan). Dating Envy Adams. (Scott’s own evil ex.)

If He Lived In Springfield: Ingram causes a scandal in Springfield when he convinces Mayor Quimby to ban all meat. Duly, vegan supplements are shipped into supermarkets instead. Outraged that he’s no longer able to eat a double cheeseburger topped with five bacon rashes and half a chicken, Homer Simpson leads a campaign to stop the insanity.

