Piranha 3D 2 on the way

Piranha 3D might not have made massive waves at the box office, but that hasn’t stopped Dimension Films announcing that work has already begun on developing a sequel.



Alexander Aja’s fishy gore-fest took just $10 million in its opening weekend, but given its relatively small budget of just $24 million, the film is expected to make a profit. And as per always, that’s more than enough to get a sequel up and running.



“We are thrilled that audiences are not just loving Piranha 3D , but cheering for it,” gushed producer Mark Canton in an official press release. “It’s fantastic that so many critics are getting on the movie and recommending it. We can’t wait to get to work on the sequel.”



That’s about as far as it goes in terms of details, although Alexander Aja has hinted at potential sequel ideas in the past, with Thailand being mooted as a replacement for Lake Victoria.



“We had many ideas,” said the director to Entertainment Weekly . “There is the Full Moon Party in Thailand, a huge event with like 200,000 young people from all around the world taking mushrooms and partying on the beach.”



A picturesque location full of sexy, drugged-up teens? Sounds like feeding time isn’t over just yet…