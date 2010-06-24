Matt Damon buying a Zoo

Matt Damon is currently in talks to star in We Bought A Zoo .

Directed by Cameron Crowe, the film is based on the memoir by Benjamin Mee, which is an account of how the author and his family built up a zoo using their life savings.

In the end, their English countryside enclosure featured 200 exotic animals who were all facing extinction.

Crowe’s flick looks to be a similar kind of family drama as the tome, with Mee having to care for his cancer-stricken wife and their children. Meanwhile, the everyday life of running a zoo included escaped tigers and working with minimal help.

Damon would no doubt take the lead role (let’s get him to wrestle a tiger! then capture it using a makeshift tiger-catching device made out of straw and paper!), and if anybody can tame wild beasts we're pretty sure he can.

We Bought A Zoo is set to start shooting in January to be released on 23 December 2011.

Could this be a change of pace for Damon?