Hunchback Of Notre Dame update greenlit

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is set to be given a live-action make-over thanks to Paramount Pictures and screenwriters Willie Block and Jake Emanuel.

Hot on the heels of news that The Little Mermaid will be receiving the live-action treatment courtesy of Joe Wright (we don’t expect a fairytale ending in his version), this new re-do is being touted as similar in style to Pirates Of The Caribbean .

The plot’s currently a closely-guarded secret, but we do know that the high concept premise will involve an action-adventure cocktail of original ideas mixed to the beat of the age old Hunchback Of Notre Dame story.

Block and Emanuel’s sole credit is short film Gizor & Gorm from 2006, though they impressed Hollywood bods with their spec script Fuck You I Win .

The tale of history's most famous hunchback has been adapted for film numerous times, including William Dieterle's 1939 version (widely considered the finest), and Disney's more famous 1996 musical.

This update, along with the new Little Mermaid , comes as rumours persist that Tim Burton could be signing on to direct Maleficent , a live-action retelling of the Sleeping Beauty story from the perspective of the villainous witch.

