Brian Cox joins Rise Of The Apes

Share

Brian Cox has been recruited alongside James Franco and Andy Serkis for Planet Of The Apes prequel Rise Of The Apes .

The actor, who previously worked with director Rupert Wyatt on The Escapist , will reportedly play the film’s villain.

The Wrap describe his character as "the villainous owner of a primate sanctuary who runs the facility without compassion for the animals that live there”. Clearly this is the fella who Franco’s scientist hopes to save Serkis’ sentient ape from.

Fox’s official synopsis for the movie reads thus:

RISE OF THE APES (tentative title) is an origin story in the truest sense of the term. Set in present day San Francisco, the film is a reality-based cautionary tale, a science fiction/science fact blend, where man’s own experiments with genetic engineering lead to the development of intelligence in apes and the onset of a war for supremacy.

Other cast members include John Lithgow as Franco’s father, Freida Pinto as a primatologist (and no doubt love interest) and Don Cheadle.

Source: [ The Wrap ]

Great cast, think this might actually be good?