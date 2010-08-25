Sam Worthington catches the Drift

He might be the star of the biggest grossing film in cinema history, but it’s nice to see that Sam Worthington hasn’t forgotten his roots.



The Aussie-born actor has announced plans to head back down under to star in surf drama Drift , a fact-based yarn charting the dramatic rise of the sport from casual activity to mega-bucks industry.



Worthington will play a photographer and journalist who saw it all happen, and the star is relishing the opportunity to return to his homeland.



“I'm a WA boy at heart,” he told The Western Australian, “and to go back there and put something back into my home town is something I am really looking forward to.”



A keen surfer himself, Worthington knows a thing or two about catching waves, and has been talking up the script with typically right-on enthusiasm.



“There’s something pure and true about surfing,” he said, “and there’s something pure and true about this script.”



Drift is set to begin shooting next Autumn, so there’s plenty of time for Sam to buy himself some new boardies. Gnarly, dude.