Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up "one last time" in the first trailer Bad Boys for Life

The Bad Boys are back. And they're looking to retire. Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are teaming up once again in Bad Boys For Life, with the trailer seeing the twosome talking about fighting crime "one last time".

However, they're not alone: Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) are all young trainees hoping to be trained by the eponymous Bad Boys. At the end of the trailer, they try to sing the iconic theme song, before Smith's Mike interrupts: “No, never, y’all will never do that again.”

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys for Life reaches UK shores January 17, 2020. Watch the new trailer above.